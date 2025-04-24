Supermassive Games reportedly scraps secret Blade Runner project

HQ

According to a new report, Supermassive Games, the studio behind Until Dawn and The Dark Picture Anthology, among others, has shut down development of a previously unannounced Blade Runner game. The project was said to be in a very early stage of development at the time and the reason is said to be a combination of creative differences and an internal strategic reprioritisation.

The game was targeting a late 2027 release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and the alleged tenth generation of Xbox and PlayStation too. Blade Runner: Time To Live as the game was called internally, according to Insider Gaming, would have been a character-focused action adventure where you took on the role of the only remaining Blade Runner. The report states:

"A compelling story blending the philosophical themes of Blade Runner with kinetic action-adventure gameplay."

Supermassive themselves has so far not commented on the leak. It's sad as hell if it's true and now hope falls instead to Annapurna's Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth, which is also in the danger zone after the entire team left the company last autumn.