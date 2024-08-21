Supermassive Games puts the fear into space with Directive 8020

It's been almost two years since The Dark Pictures completed its first half of the horror anthology with The Devil in Me, which took us to a recreation of the Murder Hotel and America's first ever serial killer, H.H. Holmes. We've known since then that the narrative horror game series would radically change the setting for its next instalment, taking us into outer space, but until yesterday we didn't know what it would look like. Well, now we can look with panic at the first images of Directive 8020.

Clearly reminiscent of John Carpenter's Final Horizon and The Thing, The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020 is coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. We're guessing it will be released around October, as usual for the series.