Supermassive Games launches a line of The Dark Pictures merch

HQ

Supermassive Games has launched a new line of merchandise inspired by the four games linked to its Dark Pictures Anthology. They are: Man of Medan, Little Hope, House of Ashes, and The Devil in Me.

Inspired by characters, key moments, visuals, and more from the horror games, the designs on the Supermassive merch store are only available on its official web page. To celebrate the launch of the store, the first 50 orders will get a complimentary gift pack.

T-shirts, hoodies, posters, and stickers are available on the store, alongside a diorama of the Curator. These dioramas have already sold out unfortunately, but there are still plenty of other bits and pieces to check out on the store if you want to wear a reminder of a horrifying gaming experience.

This is an ad: