Supermassive Games in trouble: layoffs and "project reorganisation" to follow

HQ

Today has definitely been a terrible day for many people working in game studios. Just a few minutes ago we reported the closure of the game development division at Die Gute Fabrik and the dismissal of its staff, when another major studio, Supermassive Games, reports a complicated situation.

In a statement on social media, the makers of titles such as Until Dawn, The Quarry and the horror anthology series The Dark Pictures announced an internal reorganisation, the first consequence of which will be the lay-off of some of their staff.

The number of people who will lose their jobs has not been disclosed, although Bloomberg puts the number of jobs lost at 90 and 150 "at risk". The study says they will have to reorganise their development plans to remain a viable company.

Until Dawn has been critically acclaimed as one of the best titles on PS4, and will soon have a remastered version for the current generation. We interviewed director Will Byles about the development of this title, which has had such an impact on the studio and the horror genre ever since. It's a bit old, but you can enjoy it in full below.