Supermassive Games has been acquired by Nordisk Games

The Copenhagen-based games publisher Nordisk Games has announced that it has acquired 100% ownership of the British developer Supermassive Games. Known for its narrative-heavy titles, such as The Dark Pictures Anthology and the recent The Quarry, Supermassive will become the third completely owned studio in Nordisk's portfolio.

This deal comes over a year after Nordisk originally purchased a 30.7% stake in Supermassive back in March 2021. Speaking about the acquisition, Supermassive Games' CEO Pete Samuels has said:

"Having had such a positive experience over the past year it wasn't a difficult decision when Nordisk Games wanted to explore increasing their investment. We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that. I'm hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership, and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games, will take us next."

Nordisk Games CEO, Mikkel Weider then added, "In acquiring 100% of the studio we'll be able to increase our support to the team, and most importantly, continue the great working relationship we have with them."

There is no mention of any of the finer details of the acquisition.