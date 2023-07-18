Supermarket chain Tesco to stop selling physical video games

HQ

It's no secret that physical video games are on the way out. People are trending more and more to the convenient digital release concept, and because of this, we are seeing a drop in how many boxed video games are purchased around the world.

On this front, Tesco, one of the biggest supermarket chains in the UK, has announced that it will no longer be stocking physical video games on its shelves, across its 2,800 stores. Tesco has stated that it will continue to stock digital points cards (like V-Bucks and eShop credit), but that there will no longer be boxes and boxes of games in its stores.

As Gamesindustry.biz reports, this comes around the same time that GameStop has announced its exit from Ireland entirely, closing down all of the 35 stores that it had across the country.

For an idea of why we're seeing this trend, Gamesindustry also notes that in the UK throughout June, despite seeing Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI, and F1 23 debuting, only 18% of these games were physical sales.