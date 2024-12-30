Superman's new trailer gets a Smallville makeover

HQ

After fans recently gave us a Lego version of the Superman trailer, another creative take has arrived—this time reimagining it as the iconic Smallville intro. A fan named Bauan Edits worked their magic, taking footage from James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie and blending it with the classic Smallville theme song, "Save Me" by Remy Zero. The result? A nostalgic and fresh spin that brings back memories of Clark Kent's humble beginnings.

One of the standout moments in the fan edit is David Corenswet's transformation from Clark Kent to Superman, showcased using the gif DC recently released. Seeing this iconic moment set against the Smallville-style intro is a real treat for anyone who grew up with the show.

As anticipation builds for Superman, which stars Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, the film is slated for release in July 2025, officially launching a new era for DC. Until then, these fan tributes are a fun way to keep the excitement alive.

Did you enjoy Smallville when it first aired? What did you think of this fan-made tribute?