Superman's first teaser trailer revealed, full trailer this Thursday

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, and it's not quite Superman either. Instead, it's a teaser trailer hyping up the first full trailer for James Gunn's upcoming superhero flick.

Over on Instagram, we saw the teaser go live. It features the new Superman logo on metal. Perhaps a door, perhaps a bit of floor, who's to say? It only pops up for a few seconds before we're thrown up to the stars.

Then, we're told the first trailer for the new Superman movie arrives on the 19th of December, which is this Thursday. It'll air precisely at 6 A.M. PST, which is 2 P.M. GMT/3 P.M CET.