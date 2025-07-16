Superman's dog increases searches for rescue dogs by a whopping 513%

HQ

While we've seen Krypto before, both in movies and TV shows, he hasn't featured prominently in any of the major Superman movies. That changed with the new Superman, which premiered a week ago.

Director (and DC movie boss) James Gunn has made no secret of the fact that his version of Krypto is based on his own rescue dog Ozu, and he has described the pooch as pure chaos. Apparently, this has gone down well with audiences, because now Gunn reveals, with Woofz as his source, that Google searches for "adopt a dog near me" increased by a whopping +513% after the premiere.

Although not all rescue dogs might end up in a good home, hopefully this means that many will and that a large number of good boi will have a better life thanks to Superman's four-legged friend