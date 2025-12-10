Superman x Spider-Man comic book covers unveiled

HQ

There are few superheroes more famous than Spider-Man and Superman, and so DC and Marvel are bringing the pair together in a new series of comics set to run in March 2026. Now, we have the covers for these issues, which will see our friendliest superheroes fighting crime together.

Alongside the stories centred around Superman and Spider-Man there will also be mini team-up stories featuring other characters. These include the pairings of: Mary Jane and Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen & Carnage, Superboy and Spider-Man 2099, Power Girl & Punisher, Superboy Prime & Black Suit Spider-Man, and the Daily Planet and Daily Bugle.

We're not sure what threats Spidey and Supes will be facing next March, but if it requires a team-up of the two of them, we imagine it's pretty serious business. In one of the covers, we see them fighting Lex Luthor and Green Goblin, which could be an epic villain team-up in its own right.

