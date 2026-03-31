Superman will make a guest appearance in Supergirl this summer

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It was no easy task for David Corenswet to step into the superhero's shoes, replacing the beloved Henry Cavill as Superman in the first film of Peter Safran and James Gunn's still relatively new DCU. Fortunately, it all worked out, and the film was a fairly big hit, prompting Warner to quickly greenlight a sequel titled Man of Tomorrow, set to be released as early as next year, just two years after the premiere of Superman.

Director (and DC film boss) James Gunn has, however, said that we won't have to wait until then to see Superman again, without specifying what he meant. Most people probably guessed he was referring to Supergirl, which premieres on June 26, but we also have Lanterns and Clayface, both set for release this fall, as well as potentially something coming in the spring of 2027.

But now, the official Supergirl Instagram account has revealed that Superman will indeed make a guest appearance, though we don't know the scope of it yet. As we know, Kal-El and Kara Zor-El are cousins, and the latter already appeared in Superman, so now the favor is being returned.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Superman won't show up elsewhere in the DCU before Man of Tomorrow, but it's probably not something we should count on.