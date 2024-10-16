Superman will have his "good boy" Krypto by his side in the upcoming movie

HQ

In the world of comics, Superman's dog Krypto has been around since 1955, and he's also appeared in TV shows like Smallville and the animated DC League of Super-Pets. But... in the bigger and flashier Superman live-action films, Krypto has been notably absent.

But that's all set to change next year. When Superman premieres in July, Krypto will make an appearance. This has been rumored several times, and given that the movie is based on the All-Star Superman comic book (which features Krypto) and that creator and DC boss James Gunn is a known animal advocate - it's perhaps no surprise that this has now been confirmed.

Via Threads, Gunn writes that the movie Krypto is based on one of his rescue dogs who came from horrible conditions and was a real troublemaker in the early days, but today is a more prosperous "good boy". He motivates himself like this:

"I remember thinking, "Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?" - and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than AdoptaShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy."

Gunn's Threads post also features the first image of movie Krypto in a recreated scene from All Star Superman #6 (created by Scottish duo Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely.