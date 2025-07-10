Superman will get to hang out with Batman and Wonder Woman in a movie

HQ

There is actually only one day left before the premiere of Superman in cinemas, which will take place on July 11. Several other superheroes will appear in the movie, not least Guy Gardner (Green Lantern), Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific. Nonetheless, some who will not appear are DC legends Batman and Wonder Woman.

Batman's status in the DCU is currently very unclear, and in the case of Wonder Woman, it seems that DC has only recently started working on her future. So does this mean that DC's Trinity heroes will not meet on the big screen?

That's the question Superman director and DC movie boss James Gunn was asked at a recent red carpet event, and fortunately answered affirmatively (via GeekTyrant):

"Of course, yeah! But, not in the next movie."

In short, it's going to happen, but it looks like we'll have to wait at least a few years to see the biggest DC characters come together in a movie context.

