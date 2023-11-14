Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Superman: Legacy

Superman was too dark for Jacob Elordi

He was asked to read for the superhero, but turned it down immediately.

The question of who would be the next Superman held all of our attention for a few months earlier in the year. Now we know that David Corenswet will be taking on the role of Superman, it seems there's little left to be said about the casting.

However, in a recent interview with GQ, Jacob Elordi revealed that he was asked to audition for the role. "They asked me to read for Superman," he said. "That was immediately, 'No, thank you.' That's too much. That's too dark for me."

Elordi is currently having a pretty solid indie run, starring in both Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and Emerald Fennel's Saltburn. What do you think, though? Would he have made a good Superman?

Superman: Legacy

