Superman was the most popular movie on IMDB this year

There was a lot at stake for Superman, which was the film that kicked off the new DCU from DC film bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn. Fortunately, it seems to have gone well, with positive reviews from both critics and audiences, and ticket sales that surpassed the Marvel films released this year.

This prompted Warner to quickly commission a sequel in the form of Man of Tomorrow, which will premiere in July 2027, just two years and one month after Superman. Now we have further proof of how popular Superman's return has been.

The movie site IMDB has revealed the ten most popular movies on the site this year, based on page views and searches - and in first place we find Superman. And that's not all: Superman himself, David Corenswet, is in ninth place on the list of the year's most popular actors (the list is topped by Isabella Merced, who, in addition to The Last of Us: Season 2, also appeared in... Superman, among other projects)

Warner had a good year at the box office overall, with four entries in the top 10, but as we reported last week, they now appear to have been sold to Netflix, barring any major surprises. How this will affect the company is yet to be seen.

Here's the full list: