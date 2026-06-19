Superman: The Stranger will explore the Man of Steel's early days with a Golden Age of comics visual language

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DC has announced that it will soon be offering up a rather fresh take on the Man of Steel, as Superman: The Stranger will bring a brand new story, one inspired by the visual language of the Golden Age of comic books.

Written and illustrated by Wes Craig, this Superman tale will be set in an Art Deco-inspired version of 1938 Metropolis, and will chronicle the early days of Superman's crime-fighting days. We get to meet a regular-Joe Clark Kent as he goes about his day-to-day business, but also the iconic Man of Steel, who begins to falter as he realises his heroic deeds aren't preventing the rich from getting richer nor helping to lift the poor from poverty.

The full synopsis adds: "In Superman: The Stranger, readers will follow Superman at the very beginning of his journey. During the day, Clark Kent does what he can to make ends meet in the bustling city of Metropolis, but when the sun goes down, he leaps into action to keep the city streets safe. As Superman, Clark fights for a better tomorrow, but he feels like he's not affecting change. The rich keep getting richer, and the poor struggle to survive. Can Superman truly save the downtrodden?"

Designed as a six-issue series, Superman: The Stranger will kick off on September 2, with DC Black Label regarded as the publisher representing the story.

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