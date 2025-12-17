Superman takes on Homelander in the variant cover for DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1

HQ

In case you somehow missed a trick, Homelander is an evil version of the beacon of goodness and hope that Superman is meant to be. We've seen plenty of evil Superman variants and characters based on the world's most famous hero - DC even created their own - but few are more well-known than Homelander.

Soon, we'll see the ultimate hero and ultimate villain square off in the upcoming DC K.O.: Boss Battle series of comics. Following on from DC's K.O. series, in which heroes had to fight in the arena to stop Darkseid and crown a King Omega, our comic book favourites are heading to other universes to build up more Omega energy.

Sub-Zero, Annabelle, and Homelander are a few of the champions from other worlds they'll have to face in this series, and the variant cover for the first issue shows Homelander blasting Supes with his laser eyes. The art is designed by Darick Robertson, and you can check out the first issue when it launches on the 26th of April next year.

