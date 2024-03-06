Superman scenes for the upcoming movie recorded in Norway

HQ

It was just one week ago we reported that James Gunn and his crew has started shooting the upcoming Superman movie, previously known as Superman: Legacy. Now, a few days later, the team has moved to Norway, where scenes of Superman visiting Fortress of Solitude has been recorded.

In an interview with Svalbardposten (translated by Gamereactor), the DC boss and director James Gunn explains why this remote Norwegian archipelago was chosen:

"We filmed the first scenes, which are when Superman escapes to the ice fortress. We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, so we looked at several locations around the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other locations. Firstly, there's the natural beauty. But also the fact that you find a varied landscape here that you can't find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling."

Judging by two images from the Superman set that was shared on X (which shows three huge fans) we can probably expect scenes in some kind of snowstorm in the movie, which premieres in July next year.