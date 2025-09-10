Superman saves Minecraft in new DLC

HQ

As we all know, major movie releases usually mean guest appearances in various video games, and this summer's hit Superman is no exception. Now, the official Minecraft account on Instagram has revealed that it's time for a Superman expansion, while also sharing several Classic Superman covers re-created in Minecraft's design.

It seems to be quite ambitiously designed and lets you fly around Metropolis and even visit the Fortress of Solitude. And it's packed with characters from the film, such as fan-favourites Green Lantern and Mister Terrific (yes, that includes Krypto as well). Of course, you'll also be able to use Superman's abilities, and in the press release we can read:

"In this DLC, Lex Luthor is opening a shelter for lost puppies, providing food, shelter, and love. HA! Of course, that's not what he's doing. No, no, no, he's doing evil stuff, as per usual.

"More specifically, he's orchestrating a most disturbing scheme, perhaps his most disturbing scheme yet (and there's not a puppy in sight). But Lex is no fool, he knows that Superman constantly foils his master plans, so to keep the cape-clad avenger (you) occupied, he's stirring up ruckus in Metropolis so that he can work in peace.

"To unravel the mystery and save Metropolis, you'll have to swoosh through the air, punch, beam, and freeze your enemies, crack puzzles, and if you ever need any help, you can always ask Daily Planet intrepid reporter Lois Lane."

Check out the video below for a presentation of what Superman's DLC has to offer Minecraft fans.