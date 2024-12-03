Superman & Lois: Season 4

HQ

Okay, I know. If you've read the introduction, you might be thinking... big words. But let me set the record straight: if you're a big fan of Reeve's or Cavill's Superman, you might not agree with some of the things I'm about to say. Some of you will nod along, some will shrug, and others—well, you might just feel like yelling at your screen. Please don't waste your breath just yet... not before you watch this show, that is. Because I promise, this version totally manages to hold its own. So today, we're diving into why Superman & Lois has set a new standard for live-action Superman (and superhero) stories. And yes, that includes why Tyler Hoechlin's portrayal manages to hold its own alongside the live-action versions from Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill. I know, big claim. But stick with me—I'll explain.

Let's take it step by step, starting with the end. Season 4 of Superman & Lois has wrapped up, and let me tell you, it did not disappoint. This season solidified the show as not only one of the best (if not the best) in The CW's line-up but as a series that goes beyond typical superhero projects. It even managed to outshine the glory days of Arrow and The Flash (and we loved those shows). But how? Because Superman & Lois doesn't settle for being just another "caped hero saves the day" show. It's a story that's as much about Clark Kent, the man, as it is about Superman, the legend. And unlike shows like Arrow or The Flash (I don't think I'm the only one who believes these two should have ended a few seasons earlier), there's no filler here—this series ended exactly when and how it needed to.

This final season of Superman & Lois has been quite a ride. Sure, it has its flaws—plot choices that feel off, budget constraints that are sometimes hard to ignore, and a couple of episodes that might have been better left on the cutting room floor. The first six episodes in particular felt a bit below the quality of the previous three seasons. Yet, despite all that, the series has managed to stay true to its promise: to explore Superman in a way that hasn't been done before. And for me, the turning point of the entire season has to be episode seven (I actually talked about it in detail in a previous post, which you can check out here).

The thing about episode seven is that it hit differently. It took the show exactly where it had been building to from the start—right where it needed to go. It took the age-old struggle of Clark Kent's double life and zoomed in on it like never before. We've all seen Superman juggling his identity, but this episode made it feel personal, raw, and heavy. It peeled back the layers to show the toll this secret has taken on Clark, not just on him, but on those around him—Lois, their sons, and even the townspeople who thought they knew him. The weight of protecting that truth, the sacrifices made, and the relationships strained because of it, have never been so starkly laid out.

It's an episode that talked about honesty and the price of lies. In season one, Clark Kent takes off his glasses for his sons to see (in the picture above). In season four, he takes them off for the world to see (in the picture below). And if I had any doubts about where the season was heading and how I felt about it, this moment cleared them all. The scene where Clark makes the choice to reveal his secret, surrounded by the faces of people he's been protecting for so long, was breathtaking. And Tyler Hoechlin? He absolutely owned that moment, giving us one of the best portrayals of Superman I've seen on-screen. It wasn't just about showing his strength but highlighting his humanity—how the man behind the symbol, Clark Kent, was always at the core.

Now that the series has come to an end, it's easier to look back at this season and recognise how episode seven marked a turning point. But what about the last three episodes? Well, without giving too much away (I don't want to spoil how it ends, just in case you haven't watched it yet), the final episodes build on that moment and made it clear that this isn't just another season—it's the end of an era. Literally the end (if you know what I mean). Will Clark hang up the cape, choose a quieter life, or will the show take an unexpected path?

Like I said, I don't want to spoil anything, but what's certain is that those three episodes delivered. Episode 10, in particular, stood out for me (alongside episode 7) as the best of the season, especially Clark's monologue at the end, where he reflected on his entire life and how life goes by so fast. It cemented this as a defining moment, reminding us that Clark's humanity—and that of his family—has always been at the heart of everything.

And that's what truly sets Superman & Lois apart. The show goes beyond just portraying Clark Kent as an icon; it delves deep into who he is as a person. We've seen Superman stories for decades, but none have balanced heroism with personal stakes quite like this one. It takes the time to explore Clark's relationships with Lois, brilliantly played by Elizabeth Tulloch, and with his sons, Jonathan and Jordan. These aren't just side stories—they're woven into the very heart of what makes Clark human.

Sure, he's a superhero, but he's also a dad trying to navigate the messy, unpredictable challenges of raising teenagers, while also dealing with other misfortunes of life, like Lois' cancer—which plays a crucial role in this series. And if that's not complicated enough, let's not forget he also has to face villains who make things even harder: because the villains in the show aren't just one-dimensional characters either. This season's antagonist (Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor) wasn't your run-of-the-mill villain twirling a decorative mustache. He was the man who created the monstrosity known as Doomsday, which you've seen in the pictures above, no less. He had real motivations, pushing the story forward and challenging Clark in new ways. And every character—good, bad, ugly, or somewhere in between—feels fully developed.

So, why do I think Hoechlin is the best live-action Superman? It's not because he's the strongest or the most iconic-looking (though he does look pretty great in the suit). It's because of how he makes you believe that Clark Kent and Superman are one and the same. His interactions—whether he's in a heart-to-heart with Lois, mentoring his sons, or standing strong in front of the world—are infused with sincerity. He's not just acting; he is Superman.

One standout moment? Watching him grapple with family duties. Yes, he's saving the world on the daily, but nothing brings him down to Earth like trying to give his sons advice or dealing with family drama. In those moments, you don't see a superhero; you see a father who's doing his best (and sometimes failing), just like the rest of us. But no matter what, he still keeps trying to do his best for his family (and for the world). That's what being superman means. Sometimes you aren't Superman with a capital S. Sometimes you are not wearing a cape. You might not be the best, but you try your best. And that is what this Clark Kent does time and time again. Until the very end.

In a time when superheroes are everywhere, what makes one stand out isn't just super strength or flashy fights—it's their humanity. Superman & Lois gets this. It understands that Superman is at his best when he's not just an untouchable hero but a relatable one. And Tyler Hoechlin's portrayal hits that sweet spot, balancing power with humanity, hope with vulnerability. So, is he the best live-action Superman we've had? For me, he is. While past versions hold their charm and nostalgia, Superman & Lois shows us that the most compelling hero isn't the one who's flawless but the one who's relatable, being imperfect and doing his best in an imperfect world. And that, my friends, is what makes this show—and this family called the Kents—truly super.