Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy will still premiere in July 2025

James Gunn has confirmed that despite the strikes, the film is still on track to debut as intended.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Following the Hollywood strikes finally coming to an end, we've seen various production giants significantly adjusting their release schedule to accommodate for the downtime and months of paused production. DC Studios co-boss, James Gunn, has now taken to X to affirm that one film that won't be abdicating its premiere date is actually Superman: Legacy.

As we reported recently, the film is slated to start filming in March 2024, and then will, as Gunn affirms, be looking to debut on July 11, 2025.

While the Creature Commandos animated series will be kicking off this new era of the DC Universe, Superman: Legacy will be the first major film to debut as part of it.

Superman: Legacy

Related texts



Loading next content