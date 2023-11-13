Superman: Legacy will still premiere in July 2025

HQ

Following the Hollywood strikes finally coming to an end, we've seen various production giants significantly adjusting their release schedule to accommodate for the downtime and months of paused production. DC Studios co-boss, James Gunn, has now taken to X to affirm that one film that won't be abdicating its premiere date is actually Superman: Legacy.

As we reported recently, the film is slated to start filming in March 2024, and then will, as Gunn affirms, be looking to debut on July 11, 2025.

While the Creature Commandos animated series will be kicking off this new era of the DC Universe, Superman: Legacy will be the first major film to debut as part of it.