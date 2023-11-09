Superman: Legacy to start filming next March

HQ

We recently reported that the SAG-AFTRA strike had come to an end, and while we're still waiting on official word for what the actors achieved in their 118 days of striking, already studios are kicking production off once more.

James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is set to start filming in March, and is slated for release in June, 2025. While this sounds like a long ways off, with the CGI needed for the movie, it's going to need all the time it can get.

A lot of other films are resuming or beginning production ASAP, though. Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Venom 3 and Beetlejuice 2 are all set to begin filming again as soon as possible as they're looking at releases throughout 2024.

As Deadline reports, there are plenty of other movies looking to fill out Superman: Legacy's filming slot of early 2024. The Minecraft movie, Mortal Kombat 2, and more are going to get filming early next year to meet their 2025 launches.

Which upcoming movie are you most looking forward to?