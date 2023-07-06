Superman: Legacy is no origin story

HQ

The upcomong Superman: Legacy is a really important movie as it will kickstart the new DC universe when it premieres in July 2025. To make sure it lives up to its full potential, it will be directed by James Gunn himself, the co-CEO of DC Studios.

While being loosely based on the comic book All-Star Superman (2005-2008), James Gunn has mentioned on a few occasions that it probably won't tell us the story of how Kal-El from Krypton became Superman. When a fan asked him about this on Bluesky Social, Gunn decided to settle this once and for all and declared that his Superman isn't going to be an origin story, but rather let us meet Superman right away:

"I think we've seen his origin enough in film at this time!"

We think it's probably the right decision, but what do you think?

It was confirmed last week that Superman will be played by David Corenswet, with Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane.