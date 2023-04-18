Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy has entered pre-production

James Gunn and crew are set to decide what the new suit will look like.

It's barely been a month since James Gunn confirmed he'll be directing the first movie in the new DCEU, Superman: Legacy, so it's safe to say the project is moving along very quickly.

Because Gunn reveals Superman: Legacy has entered early pre-production, so now would be a good time to share your ideas for Kal El/Clark Kent's new suit and such with him.

The movie isn't set to arrive before 2025, however, which is why we probably shouldn't expect to see what they end up with quite some time. We might start hearing rumours about who's auditioning to play the titular character though...

