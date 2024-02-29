Superman: Legacy changes title as filming starts

HQ

A logo reveal and a table read have made it clear that James Gunn and crew were getting close to start shooting the first movie in the new DCU: Superman: Legacy. They chose the perfect day to kick it off.

James Gunn has gone on Instagram to not just confirm that Superman: Legacy will actually simply be called Superman, but also that principal photography started today. Rather fitting, as many fans consider the 29th of February to be Kal-El's birthday. We'll see if this means story details and such start leaking, or if they manage to keep it secret until July next year. That suit looks cool though.