Superman: Legacy casts its Jimmy Olsen

Even with so many actors already signed on for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, it seems the casting spree hasn't yet ended, as now the film has added two new members to its supporting cast in Jimmy Olsen and Eve Teschmacher.

Jimmy Olsen, The Daily Planet's photographer, will be played by Skyler Gisondo, best known for his work in Booksmart, Night at the Museum, Vacation, and more. Eve Teschmacher will be played by Portuguese model Sara Sampaio. Teschmacher is often an assistant to the scheming Lex Luthor, who will be played by Nicholas Hoult.

Our cast for Superman: Legacy certainly seems like it's filling out at this point. Hopefully, Gunn doesn't overcrowd the movie in an attempt to kickstar the DCU before it's even found its feet.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.