Superman: Legacy adds yet another cast member

It seems that Superman: Legacy is building its roster of villains. Joining the existing cast is Venezuelan actress María Gabriela de Faría, who will play Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer.

Comic fans are likely going to be familiar with her, but for those not in the know, she first appeared in The Authority vol.1 in 1999. She uses nanotechnology built into her body which give her her powers.

She joins David Corenswet (Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Nathan Fillion (Green Lantern), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific) and Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho). It isn't clear whether her villainous character will be the main antagonist of the movie or not, but it does seem she'll be an obstacle for Superman as he figures out who he's meant to be.

Superman: Legacy releases in theatres on the 11th of July 2025.

Thanks, Deadline.