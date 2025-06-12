Superman is the best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025 in the US

HQ

Last night, a new trailer for Superman, which opens on July 11, was released, filled with big monsters and epic action (check it out below if you haven't seen it yet).

And it seems that the hype is very good as Fandango, the largest US ticket seller, announces via Threads that Superman is "Fandango's best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025". This makes it sound like Superman might be able to beat Marvel's blockbuster Fantastic Four (opening two weeks later) in ticket sales on opening day at least, but which movie is the best and wins in the long run remains to be seen.

However, representatives of both DC and Marvel have tried to play down any rivalry between the films, and rather seem to believe that they have the potential to elevate each other.