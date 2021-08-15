Superman is now in Fortnite

HQ

Back when Season 7 of Fortnite Chapter 2 kicked off, we saw that Superman would in fact be debuting at some point during the season. Now that iconic DC superhero is available to unlock and play as in-game, via a bunch of quests that are accessible to anyone who has purchased the Season 7 Battle Pass.

To unlock the skins, players will have to complete a series of quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy in-game to help Clark rediscover his memories. Completing one quest will net you the Call to Action emote, three will reward the Superman Shield Spray, and five will reward the Clark Kent outfit.

From these, using the Clark Kent skin, players can glide through three rings to earn the Daily Planet Back Bling, and can use a phone booth to transform into the titular hero. Once this has been completed, players can equip Superman's cape and cosmetics from the Locker before even queuing into a match.

There are even a bunch of other quests to complete that unlock a Shadow alternative for the Superman cosmetics. You can see all of the Superman rewards at the announcement blog post here.