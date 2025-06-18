Superman is getting a classic cartoon incarnation in Fortnite

HQ

We have already reported on Superman's guest appearance in Fortnite where he appeared during Chapter 6 - Season 3. This is of course David Corenswet's interpretation of the character, straight from the movie that premieres next month, but now Gamespot points out that yesterday's update also added an alternative that Superman fans will love.

This one is called Pen & Ink, and if you check out the image below, it quickly becomes obvious why. This character is modeled after the Superman that appeared in the 1940s comic books, and it doesn't get much more classic than that.

If you want to unlock Pen & Ink, you'll be able to do so from July 11, the same day Superman opens in theaters.