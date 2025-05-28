Superman is faster than a speeding bullet but not shorter than two hours

HQ

July 11 marks the premiere of Superman, which also kicks off the new DC movie universe that Peter Safran and James Gunn have been working on for years. Now, a month and a half ahead of the premiere, it seems that the editing and post-production is completely finished.

International distributors have been told by DC and Warner that the movie is a total of 122 minutes, or two hours and two minutes. That may sound like a lot for a superhero movie, but it actually makes it slightly shorter than Zack Znyder's Superman films, which have been between 143-151 minutes.