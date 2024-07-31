Superman has wrapped filming

HQ

If you've been eagerly following the production of the Superman film that will mark the first major outing for the DC Universe headlined by James Gunn and Peter Safran, we have some very big and exciting news for you.

The film has officially wrapped filming, meaning all eyes are being turned to post-production and tackling the undoubtedly many visual effects, sound mixing, editing, and various other elements that must be completed before Superman opens in cinemas on June 11, 2025.

Speaking about this milestone, director Gunn put out a statement on X, adding, "And that's a wrap.

"God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn't always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I've encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we've shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

