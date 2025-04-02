Superman has a "12-minute interview scene" between Lois and Clark

HQ

This summer, the movie Superman premieres and we'll finally get to see how well David Corenswet embodies the beloved character previously played by Christopher Reeve, Dean Cain, and Henry Cavill, among others. An important part of him is his love for Lois Lane, which helps to make the overpowered superhero more human.

Therefore, the chemistry between Superman and Lane is extremely important and in an interview with Time, Gunn tells more about his version of Superman:

"He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home. He's madly in love with a woman who isn't so sure about him. And he's made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naïve. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he's tottering we're going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices."

Fortunately, the chemistry with Lois Lane (played here by House of Cards and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan) seems to be on point, and Gunn explains how he knew he had found the right match in casting:

"We shot the 12-minute interview scene with Lois and Clark. That was 10 percent of the movie in two days. And to see the energy and magic between him and Rachel was awesome, not to mention how incredibly prepared they both were. It was a huge relief."

July 11 will see the world premiere of Superman, which also serves as the real kick-off for the new DC Universe (which was jump-started in December with the animated Max series Creature Commandos).