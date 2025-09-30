Superman had flying start on HBO Max with 13 million views during its first 10 days

HQ

There was a lot resting on poor Superman's shoulders when the self-titled film premiered on July 11 this year, as the first film from the new DCU. But fortunately, it all worked out, and the movie grossed a total of $615.6 million against a budget of $225 million and also received generally favorable reviews.

It was recently released for streaming at home, and it was clearly something people had been waiting for, because it got off to a flying start there too. Variety now reports that Superman has enjoyed the best first ten days on HBO Max since the smash hit Barbie was released in 2023. And apparently, it caused a ripple effect, as the documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story increased by 670% during the same period, while other Superman films also saw a significant increase.

In short, there seems to be a lot of interest in the sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which premieres on July 9, 2027. If you haven't seen Superman yet, it's available on HBO Max, and you can find our review of the film here.