Superman flies past $600 million

HQ

The Man of Steel keeps flying higher, and with over $600 million in box office revenue, the film is now the most successful superhero movie of the year. The milestone was reached early Friday morning, after Thursday closed at $599.6 million - $343.6 million from the domestic market and $256 million internationally.

It's a welcome morale boost for James Gunn, Peter Safran, and their reboot of DC after Zack Snyder's departure and the many flops that followed - Black Adam, Blue Beetle, and The Flash, to name a few. With David Corenswet in the title role and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Gunn has delivered a Superman that both audiences and critics have embraced - even if the film hasn't quite reached the same global heights as Man of Steel or Batman v Superman, both of which grossed more.

For DC, however, Superman marks a clear and decisive new beginning, with fresh vision and energy. Success well deserved.