Superman draws $217 million in its box office opening weekend

Superman is finally here, and the nail-biting at DC can likely come to an end, as it seems to have done a pretty decent job at drawing in viewers at the box office. James Gunn's live-action kick off to the new DCU managed $217 million in its first weekend.

As per Box Office Mojo, that's made up of $122 million from US cinemas, and $95 million internationally. The US figure falls in the shorter range of projections, with National Research Group pointing to a $130 million opening.

With Superman having a $225 million budget, and Warner Bros reportedly expecting half a billion dollars from its performance, we're going to need a couple more weekends like this before James Gunn's new superhero movie can really be considered a hit.

If you want to read our thoughts on Superman to see if it's worth going to check out for yourself, read our review here.