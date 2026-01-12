Superman comic breaks records by selling for over £11 million

HQ

Back at the tail end of 2025, a rare comic that featured Superman at the helm appeared at auction and sold for an astronomical fee, making it the most expensive comic book sale of all-time. The comic in question was Superman #1, an almost perfect condition edition of the 1939 written material that ended up selling for over $9 million. While it seemed unlikely that the book would reach this figure, now another Superman-starring comic has gone up for sale and completely shattered this recent record.

As per BBC News, a 1938 edition of Action Comics #1 has been sold for the absurdly high fee of $15 million (£11.2 million). The comic was graded nine out of ten for its quality, an impressive feat considering its 88 years of age, and it was such a sought-after book because of the fact that there are expected to only be less than 100 copies of the book in the world today.

This was a particularly rare edition however as it was the same copy that was once stolen from actor Nicolas Cage's home years ago, before being returned almost a decade later. The comic's history and story may have played into its elevated price, but the extreme value that it achieved is stunning nonetheless, as it has now set a record that will be challenging to overcome.

