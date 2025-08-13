Superman comes to digital on the 15th of August

HQ

Superman has its digital release date and it's much sooner than you might expect. As James Gunn's initial film in his new DCU continues to rake in money at the box office, from this Friday it'll have a new revenue stream in the form of digital buyers.

From the 15th of August you can bring Superman home, as per Gunn. Pre-orders are available now, and the film will also remain in cinemas if you want to check it out there. Warner Bros. has had a pattern of late in releasing its films on digital incredibly soon after its initial theatrical release, and it seems that plan continues with Superman.

Having initially released on the 11th of July, it has been just over a month in which Superman has been exclusively available in theatres. It has racked up an impressive $581 million in that time, but it's unlikely we'll see that number soar higher now people will have the option to just watch the movie in their homes instead.