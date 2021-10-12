Superman comes out as bisexual in new comic book

HQ

These days it's not uncommon for superheroes to suddenly discover more about their sexuality in both regular and alternate universes. Now DC Comics chooses a somewhat different route and confirms that Jon Kent (the son of Clark and Lois) will embark on a romance with another man in the future. This means it's not Clark Kent, the Superman that most of us associate Superman with, who has gone on an inner journey but rather his son who is the new bisexual Superman.

"The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity."

Go get the comic Superman: Son of Kal-El if you want the full story.