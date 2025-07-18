Superman causes old DC movies to skyrocket in streaming on HBO Max

HQ

There's a lot of talk about Superman at the moment, which is perhaps not surprising given how it's currently dominating in theaters and also serving as the kick-off for the new DC movie universe. All the talk about Superman has now resulted in another effect, namely that Superman streaming on HBO Max has skyrocketed.

The single biggest increase is for the documentary Super/Man, which tells the story of the most famous Superman, actor Christopher Reeve. He was famously paralyzed in an accident, and week on week, streaming of the beautiful but tragic film has increased by 1206%. Previous Superman films have also seen a huge boost, as has the first season of Peacemaker (the character is briefly glimpsed in Superman, and season two premieres in a month), which almost doubled its viewership.

Have you watched anything DC-related on HBO Max in the past week, and if so, what?