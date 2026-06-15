Superman, Batman, and Weird Al Yankovic... DC unveils World's Weirdest comic run

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You probably didn't expect such a crossover to be made a reality but here we are. DC Comics has announced that it will be seeing two of the Justice League's heaviest hitters, namely Superman and Batman, teaming up with none other than the parody pop legend, Weird Al Yankovic.

The comic in question is regarded as Batman/Superman/Weird Al: World's Weirdest, and it's a story that is claimed to be "dimension-hopping" and a narrative that sees these three heroes facing off with the master of the weird and wonderful, Mr. Mxyzptlk.

The synopsis for the story explains the following: "The fifth dimension is being hit with an affliction that turns everything dull and ordinary, but as Mr. Mxyzptlk reaches out to Superman and Batman for help, the same plague has struck Earth! Instead of dialing H for a hero, there's only one person to call: "Weird Al"! Get ready for a wild one-shot where the one and only "Weird Al" Yankovic joins the World's Finest team!"

Penned by Mark Waid and featuring art and a main cover from Dan Schoening, Batman/Superman/Weird Al: World's Weirdest is a 40-page one-shot comic that will be debuting on September 2. You can see the cover art for the quirky comic below.

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