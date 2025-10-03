Superman and Spider-Man to collide to extend DC and Marvel's cross-company publishing plans

HQ

It's not at all uncommon to see Marvel and DC characters crossing over in comic books, with Deadpool and Batman recently clashing. This is also something that clearly is successful for both parties, as it will continue to occur in 2026, doing so with an immense crossover that will celebrate 50 years since these two heroes, arguably the most famous of them all, came together.

It has been revealed that Superman and Spider-Man will collide as part of an effort to mark 50 years since Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man was printed. This modern-day collision will include reprints of the famous run and will also feature "original crossover comic books" too.

It will start in January with the reprint of the two Treasury Editions of the original comics and it will then be followed by "two brand-new crossover comic books" in spring. The first will be Superman/Spider-Man #1 in March and the second will be Spider-Man/Superman #1 in April. The creatives behind each comic are yet to be revealed.

