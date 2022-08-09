Superman and Harley Quinn shows seem unaffected by Warner shake-ups

HQ

Last year it was confirmed that Superman was going to get his very own animated TV series called My Adventures with Superman, which would launch on Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Here we get to meet a more modern version of Clark Kent, voiced by Jack Quaid (The Boys, Scream), and an equally modern Lois Lane voiced by Alice Lee.

Unfortunately, many people feared it might have been axed during Warner's major shake-up last week, when Batgirl was cancelled despite being a finished movie. Fortunately, Superman seems to be safe according to a post from the producer Josie Campbell on Reddit:

"And as an aside, yes, My Adventures With Superman is still slated to come out next year on Cartoon Network and the app! Get ready!"

Another very popular series that seems to have survived the DC bloodbath, which Warner hopes will raise the quality bar for the brand, is the animated Harley Quinn. It stars Kaley Cuoco as the titular character (along with a really star filled cast), and season three premiered last month. Thanks to the Entertainment Identifier Registry, we now know that Warner at least seems to plan for a continuation with a planned release next year.

There are also individual episodes named for Season 4, but we won't list them here as some might consider them as spoilers.

Are you looking forward to My Adventures with Superman and more Harley Quinn?

Thanks ScreenRant