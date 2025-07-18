English
Superman

Superman actor David Corenswet's first movie crush is a very relatable one

Geonosian arena, the white outfit? Very few would argue against this character as being a fine celebrity crush.

HQ

We all know David Corenswet is a fan of Star Wars perhaps even more so than he is a fan of comic books and superheroes. The current Superman actor has gone on record on many occasions about how he'd love to play a Jedi one day, and it seems this love of Star Wars was born very early on.

It even defined his celebrity crushes. Speaking with Everyman recently, Corenswet was asked who his first film crush was, to which he said "Natalie Portman in the Star Wars prequels" without hesitation.

Padme Amidala claimed many hearts alongside Anakin Skywalker's when she first appeared, and so it's hard to argue against Corenswet's pick. Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane in Superman, also had a very solid choice as her crush in Colin Firth.

Superman

