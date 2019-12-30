Superhot VR takes more than $2 million in one week

We really enjoyed the time-stopping shooter otherwise known as Superhot (check out our review for all the details), and since the game landed in 2016 it has been followed by a VR adaptation that also seems to be doing very well.

More specifically, Superhot VR has grossed an impressive $2 million USD in just seven days - not bad for a game that has been out in the wild for a couple of years already. Team Superhot's Callum Underwood revealed the impressive feat over on Twitter, where he wrote:

"SUPERHOT VR has grossed over 2 million dollars on all platforms in the past 7 days alone. Thank you players!!"

Underwood clarified that the PSVR sales were an estimate, but added that they were "confident" that the figures were accurate.