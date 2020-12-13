Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Superhot

Superhot VR has received a new Christmas-themed mode

The new endless mode is filled with Christmas cheer.

It's clear that the guys behind Superhot VR are feeling a little Christmassy inside, as a new mode has been added to the game, which celebrates the much-loved holiday. A new endless mode that is packed with stars, Christmas trees, and other decorations has now arrived as a free update for the game.

The update also includes a few minor features across the board such as new brightness options and a new in-game pause menu. Sadly though, it appears that the new more is limited to the VR version of the game only, which is bad news if you don't own a headset.

Thanks, Upload.

Superhot

