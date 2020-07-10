Superhot: Mind Control Delete set to land on July 16

You're watching Advertisements

Superhot: Mind Control Delete is the new shooter from Superhot Team and it's a continuation of the original Superhot but with roguelike-inspired features to provide additional longevity for players. You can read our review to find out our thoughts on the matter (spoiler: it's a lot of fun), but we also wanted to make sure that we flagged the new launch trailer and go into more detail about the generosity of the game's developer.

Simply put, anyone who has bought or who buys the original Superhot while expandalone Mind Control Delete is in Early Access will get the new game for free. The reason for this is that the devs originally promised it as a free expansion for the original, and while this expansion spun wildly out of control with enough content to justify it being considered its own thing, the devs at Superhot Team have kept their word. What a classy bunch.

That being the case, if you already own the original then lucky you, you just got a banging new shooter for free. Head this way for a Q&A that should explain how you can get hold of your copy of Mind Control Delete. Before that, however, check out the release date trailer and review screens above and below.