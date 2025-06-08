Superheroes (and superpowers) are back in Fortnite, including James Gunn's Superman

HQ

After a Star Wars-themed season, that ended with a live event were players blew up the Death Star, superheroes are back in Fortnite. But this time, no Marvel content: instead it's mostly original characters... with two DC cameos: Robin and Superman from the new movie.

Despite Epic Games's strong association with Disney, DC Comics are back in Fortnite, including the new Superman from the Warner Bros., James Gunn movie releasing in July. They're part of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3, called Super, that introduces the Supernova Academy for superheroes.

Players will be able to find new weapons like Killswitch Revolvers (dual revolvers), Bass Boost (creates a soundwave), Tracking Visor (shows enemy locations) and later in the season, transformations into a beast or a flock of ravens. The Battle Royale also adds a new Hero Rank, from C to S+ during each battle, and you grow it eliminating players or henchmen, allowing you to unlock said super weapons.

Regarding Superman himself, he will appear as a special reward for the Battle Pass in July. If you buy it today, you will unlock Robin.

How long does Fortnite 6 Season 3 last? This map, with the new superpowers, and the battle pass, will last until August 8.