Superhero tactics game Capes launches on the 29th of May, 2024

As revealed in a new trailer, superhero tactics game Capes will release on the 29th of May this year for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The game combines the gameplay of titles like XCOM and Marvel's Midnight Suns with a new and original world that takes inspiration from comics such as Days of Future Past, Watchmen, and Astro City. The plot revolves around a world where the supervillains won. Twenty years later, all superpowered individuals are rounded up and imprisoned, and it's up to a new ragtag team of heroes to bring about the villains' downfall.

Capes comes with two editions, the standard version and the King City Edition. Both launch at the same time, but the latter comes with extra content such as more hero appearances, and art book, and more. If Capes sounds like your thing, check out the trailer below: