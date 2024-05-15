Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow premieres in summer 2026

Next year will finally see the premiere of James Gunn's Superman, which is considered the real kick-off for Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC universe, although technically it's already stealthily starting this year with smaller projects. One of the characters Superman is expected to meet in the movie is Supergirl, confirmed to be played by Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon), and we've known for a long time that she's also getting her own movie.

Now it is confirmed that the movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on the 2022 comic book adaptation of the same name, will open in cinemas on the 26th of June 2026. Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya and Cruella) is directing, but details are scarce. However, the comic book publisher's synopsis reads:

"Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but she now finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame.

Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core."

Something to look forward to, perhaps?

Thanks Deadline